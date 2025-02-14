‘Will send to Prime Minster’ if received letter from anyone: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Thursday denied ‘receiving any letter from any one,’ stating that ‘even if any such letter was received, he would forward it to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.’

Speaking informally to journalists during a luncheon hosted in honour of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Prime Minister’s House, Gen Munir said, “I have not received any letter from anyone, and even if I do, I will not read it and will send it to the Prime Minister.”

The army chief highlighted that Pakistan is progressing well and reiterated his commitment to the country’s development and stability.

The COAS statement comes day after PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry claimed that Imran Khan had sent a third letter to the army chief, raising concerns about alleged electoral fraud that he said favoured a minority over the majority.

Talking to journalists outside Adiala Jail on Wednesday, Advocate Chaudhry stated that Imran Khan has shared the contents of the letter with PTI leadership, and the letter will cover six main points. He confirmed that the letter would address issues such as the need for deep structural reforms, the damage caused to democracy by the government’s policies, and other critical matters.

Chaudhry also revealed that Khan and other party leaders had appeared in the GHQ case, and that PTI has decided to appoint Aamir Dogar as a member of the opposition’s negotiation committee. He added that new members would also be included in the political committee, with a formal notification set to be issued today.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier written a second open letter to Army Chief General Asim Munir, following up on a previous letter that aimed to address the widening gap between the military and the public. The letter was shared on Imran Khan’s official Twitter account. In it, he expressed disappointment, stating, “I wrote the first open letter to you with the intention of improving the country’s situation, but the response was given with extreme irresponsibility and lack of seriousness.”