Shehryar Afridi rebuts reports on Marwat’s expulsion from PTI

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi on Thursday denied reports regarding senior party leader Sher Afzal Marwat’s expulsion from the party, saying he (Marwat) has served the party well.

“Marwat has invaluable services for the party and we will speak to the PTI founder regarding him,” Afridi said while speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court on Thursday.

“The PTI founder did not discuss removal of Sher Afzal Marwat in my presence. He has made significant contributions to the party and has always responded when called upon.”

Referring to the events of November 26, he stated that the entire nation witnessed what transpired and that PTI’s leadership has always advocated for the rule of law.

“The supremacy of law ensures the longevity of a nation. We will continue to stand for the Constitution and the law,” he added, criticising stakeholders for abandoning promises made to tribal communities.

Afridi also condemned what he called state oppression against PTI in Punjab, citing the imposition of Section 144 across the province on February 8. Despite restrictions, he claimed, the public voted for PTI and rejected other parties.

He further alleged that PTI leaders and workers were being subjected to unjust imprisonment and violence. “These actions are weakening Pakistan,” he warned.

The PTI leader also accused the federal government of withholding development funds for Kohat and called for unity in upholding legal supremacy. “Why is a judicial commission not being formed? What is the obstacle?” he questioned.