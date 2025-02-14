Lawlessness in Hub

The purpose of any law enforcement agency is to maintain order and protect its citizens. But the police in Hub are so deeply entrenched in corrupt practices that criminals remain unpunished. Policemen do not hesitate taking bribes. The law and order situation in this town of Balochistan has broken down completely. Snatchings and robberies are increasing at an alarming rate. Despite protests, the situation does not seem to be improving and we are at our wits’ end. I request the provincial government and the IG Balochistan to take action against these corrupt cops that malign the entire system. Safety is our primary right as citizens, and it is being neglected.

SEEMA NAWAZ

HUB