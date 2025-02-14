GMO Dilemma

GROWING up, I remember my family often reminiscing about the fruits and vegetables of their youth. “They just do not taste the same anymore,” my mother would say as she bit into a store-bought tomato. My father would nod in agreement, blaming modern farming for robbing our produce of its flavour. Truly, back then, I did not fully understand their discontent.

However, as I delved deeper into the topic later in life, I stumbled upon a controversial player in agriculture; the genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

In Pakistan, GMOs remain a largely misunderstood topic. Few people know what they are, let alone their impact on our food and health. GMOs are organisms — plants, animals, or microorganisms — whose genetic material has been altered using genetic engineering techniques.

The idea is to create crops that are resistant to pests, diseases and environ-mental challenges, theoretically increasing yields and reducing the need for chemical inputs. Sounds like a miracle, right? However, the reality is far more complex, especially in Pakistan.

While GMOs are widely used in some countries, their adoption here has been limited and surrounded by controversy. For instance, Bt cotton, a genetically modified cotton resistant to certain pests, is one of the few GM crops cultivated in Pakistan. Yet, its introduction has not been without criticism. Farmers often struggle with the high cost of seeds and the potential for pest resistance, while the general population remains in the dark about what GMOs even are.

This lack of awareness is concerning, especially when paired with the alarming rise in cancer rates in Pakistan. According to a 2023 report, cancer cases have surged by nearly 12 per cent over the last decade, with dietary factors playing a significant role. While no direct link between GMOs and cancer has been conclusively proven, the debate around the long-term health effects of GM food lingers. Could our changing diet, including the subtle infiltration of GMOs, be contributing to this public health crisis?

The scepticism around GMOs in Pakistan often intertwines with a broader distrust of food safety.

Many people attribute the decline in the taste and quality of produce to the overuse of chemicals, fertilisers and modern agricultural techniques that may or may not involve genetic modification. The lack of transparent labelling only deepens the confusion, leaving consumers unaware of what they are eating.

It is not just about health. GMOs also raise pressing environmental concerns. Critics argue that GM crops could disrupt local ecosystems, reduce biodiversity, and create superweeds resistant to herbicides. For a country like Pakistan, already grappling with water scarcity, soil degradation and climate change, the environmental stakes are incredibly high.

So, where do we go from here? Awareness is the first step. Pakistan needs an open, science-based dialogue about GMOs, their benefits and their risks. This includes clear labelling of GM foods, so consumers can make informed choices. We also need robust research tailored to our local conditions, ensuring that any adoption of GMOs aligns with the country’s agricultural and environmental needs.

The next time someone in your family remarks that fruits and vegetables do not taste the same, take a moment to think about it. Is it the result of natural evolution, farming practices, or something more engineered?

As we navigate this complex terrain, one thing is quite clear: the conversation about GMOs in Pakistan is long overdue.

MEHMIL SHAMSI

KARACHI