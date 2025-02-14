NATIONAL

Fourth letter from Imran Khan on the cards: Senator Ali Zafar

PTI’s senator says usually such letters are written as piece of advice

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Day after the incarcerated PTI founder claimed to have penned a third [open letter] to the Chief Army Staff, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zafar on Thursday revealed that a fourth letter from Imran Khan was on the cards.

Talking to media, Ali Zafar said usually such letters are written as the piece of advice and it was not necessary to get the response of an open letter. He said the purpose of writing this letter is generally to highlight flaws in the system. PTI lawyer maintained, PTI founder has done his job. He said there were chances that the concerned people may not act on the letter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PTI had sent a dossier and a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission.

PTI Opposition leader Omar Ayub told media that a letter which was sent to the Chief Justice of Pakistan along with the dossier, had been forwarded to the IMF delegation. The opposition leader explained that the letter highlighted key concerns regarding governance, rule of law, and transparency.

