11 coalmine workers killed in Harnai IED blast

QUETTA/HARNAI: At least 11 labourers were killed and four others sustained multiple injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a pickup truck carrying coalmine workers in Balochistan’s Harnai area on Friday, officials said.

Harnai Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar confirmed the casualties, saying initially, nine labourers were reportedly killed and six injured in the deadly blast took place near a vehicle carrying coalminers.

Later, two of the injured miners succumbed to their wounds.

According to Harnai Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar, the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in Coal Mines Area PMDC 94 in Harnai’s Shahrag district.

“The bodies of the deceased and the injured have been shifted to the Shahrag Basic Health Unit,” DC Kakar said.

The local levies officials said that the explosives, potentially an Improvised Explosive Device, were planted on the road.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The law enforcement agencies personnel rushed to the site following the blast and launched an investigation into the incident, according to a statement by Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind.

Evidence is being collected, and the preliminary investigation confirmed that the explosive material was planted on the roadside, the statement added.

The Balochistan Mines Department officials said that most of the miners affected in the incident belonged to Swat and Shangla.

Coalmine Workers Federation’s General Secretary, Ali Bash Khan, also confirmed that the miners were from Shangla.

Condemnations

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

In separate statements, the president and prime minister vowed to continue efforts till the elimination of terrorism from the country.

PM Shehbaz directed relevant authorities to provide the best medical support to the injured and prayed for their recovery. He said that those who harm the lives and property of innocent and defenceless citizens will have to pay a heavy price.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, an official statement from the CM House said.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to the injured workers while vowing to uproot the scourge of terrorism.

“Terrorists who target innocent citizens do not deserve any forgiveness,” the CM said. “Strict action will continue against the elements damaging the peace of Balochistan.”

The intentions of the enemies of peace will not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances, Bugti said, adding that the Balochistan government was taking all possible steps to protect the lives and property of the people.

“The terrorists involved in this incident will be brought to justice soon,” Bugti said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased. He echoed Bugti’s sentiment in saying that the “beasts who target innocent civilians do not deserve any leniency.”