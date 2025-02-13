Youth exodus

Over the past five years, more than three million Pakistanis have left their homeland in search of better opportunities abroad. However, this growing trend has become a pressing crisis, particularly affecting Pakistan’s most valuable asset — its youth — who are increasingly turning to illegal immigration as a desperate escape.

This phenomenon is fueled by numerous challenges, including political instability, socioeconomic hardships, insufficient educational facilities, and, most critically, skyrocketing unemployment. Countless individuals embark on perilous and illegal routes to reach their dreamed destination — Europe — often deceived by false promises of a better and prosperous life.

Pakistan’s prosperity and immense potential for economic growth, stability and development depend on its youth, who constitute a significant portion of the population. However, they face immense challenges that often force them to escape from their homeland to developed countries such as Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

According to the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) of the International Organization for Migration, countless individuals have lost their lives attempting to escape from their country through illegal channels by land and sea.

Addressing these long-standing issues requires a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach. First and foremost, the government must establish policies that generate employment, enhance the quality of education, and provide vocational training to equip the youth with skills required in both local and global markets. Additionally, nationwide awareness campaigns should be implemented in local communities and educational institutions to educate individuals about the dangers of illegal immigration and encourage them to seek legitimate avenues for success.

The media can play a pivotal role in exposing the harsh realities of human trafficking and illegal migration. Most crucially, the FIA must take immediate and decisive measures to dismantle human trafficking networks and hold perpetrators accountable.

By addressing these deeply rooted and long-standing issues, Pakistan can not only retain its youth’s hidden potential but also build a more prosperous, self-reliant future. The time to act is now — before another generation is lost to the tides of despair.

SULEMAN AFRIDI

TIRAH VALLEY