Tom Cruise Passed Out Filming ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt Amid Oxygen Deprivation

Tom Cruise was left unconscious while performing a high-risk stunt for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, set for release on May 23, 2025. The 62-year-old actor revealed to Empire Magazine that he suffered from oxygen deprivation while filming on an airplane, temporarily passing out due to extreme conditions.

“When you stick your face out of an airplane going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” Cruise explained. “I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically and was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

Known for his daring stunts, Cruise has previously scaled the Burj Khalifa and clung to a moving train for the franchise. However, director Christopher McQuarrie admitted that Cruise’s latest plane stunt was the most nerve-wracking yet. “There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain,” he said. “Any day in Africa, Tom would do something that topped anything he had ever done before.”

While rumors suggest The Final Reckoning will be the last installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise remains tight-lipped, urging fans to “see the movie” as the plot is “something you have to experience.” McQuarrie, however, hinted that the film serves as the conclusion to a 30-year story arc, saying, “I’m confident people will feel the title was appropriate.”