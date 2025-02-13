NATIONAL

Supreme Court reschedules oath-taking for newly appointed judges

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has postponed the oath-taking ceremony for seven newly appointed judges, originally scheduled for Thursday, due to delays in official notifications.

The ceremony will now take place on Friday.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued the appointment notifications late Wednesday night, confirming the elevation of six judges as permanent members of the Supreme Court and one as an acting judge.

The newly appointed judges include Justices Hashim Khan Kakar, Shafi Siddiqui, Salahuddin Panhwar, Shakeel Ahmed, Amir Farooq, and Ishtiaq Ibrahim. Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb has been appointed as an acting judge.

The delay in finalizing these appointments led to the rescheduling of the ceremony. The Ministry of Law and Justice has confirmed that the event will now be held on Friday.

