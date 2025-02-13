Public ‘foils’ NHA attempt to establish tax toll plaza at Swat

SWAT: The public representatives accompanied by a large number of local people on Thursday thwarted the National Highway Authority’s (NHA) attempt to establish a tax toll plaza at the Depo area near Bab-e-Swat at Landaky area of Swat district.

According to Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali and a number of local representatives, the NHA attempted to set up a tax toll plaza at depo area at the entrance to Swat district. However, a large number of local representatives and public came out in protest against the NHA’s plan.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali, Swat City Mayor Shahid Ali, Chairman of Barikot Tehsil Kashif Khan and other public representatives also reached and shifted the tax toll plaza box to the TMA Barikot.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amjad Ali said that Swat was an area affected by various types of disasters, but the federal government was continuously ignoring this fact.

He regretted that the federal government took another cruel step by allowing the NHA to set up a tax toll plaza in Swat, warning that the public of the region would never tolerate the imposition of taxes here under any circumstances.

It is to be recalled that a few months ago, the NHA had also tried to set up a tax toll plaza, but the public had thwarted the attempt.

Now again when NHA is trying to impose taxes on the people by installing a toll plaza box but the public representatives and the locals have made it clear that they will not allow any such cruel tax to be imposed in the region.