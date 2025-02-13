PTI calibrates strategy on CEC appointment in Core and Political Committees huddle

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core and Political Committees held a joint session to finalize a strategy regarding the appointments in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The meeting instructed Opposition Leader Umar Ayub to initiate consultations with the government on the matter independently.

During the meeting, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar accused the government of deliberately using delaying tactics for the ECP appointments. He asserted that the government should have completed these appointments within 45 days.

He further alleged that the current Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is biased, citing the Supreme Court’s clear orders that were ignored regarding reserved seats for PTI.

The PTI chairman also added that despite notifying 39 lawmakers as PTI members, the CEC did not allocate them reserved seats.

Barrister Gohar claimed that the government’s plan is to keep the same Election Commission in place to serve its interests.

The meeting also deliberated on approaching the court regarding the ECP appointments and received a briefing on the country’s economic situation from its economic team. In the meeting, some economic documents were also presented.

PTI’s economic team informed the committees that the country’s economy is currently in a coma, surviving on life support, while the government’s statistics are nothing but fabricated lies.

The team further stated that flawed government policies have destroyed the middle class, leading to unprecedented inflation, unemployment, and poverty. The team also accused the federal government of relying solely on false advertisements to showcase its performance.

The meeting decided that PTI would expose the government’s false economic claims and directed its members to publicly debunk the government’s economic narrative through media and social media platforms.