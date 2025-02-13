Ozempic Shows Potential in Reducing Alcohol Consumption in Small Study

Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Ozempic has shown promise in reducing alcohol consumption among individuals with alcohol use disorder, according to a small clinical trial. The nine-week study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, found that participants treated with Ozempic consumed significantly less alcohol in a controlled drinking session compared to those given a placebo.

The trial included 48 participants with moderately severe alcohol use disorder who received either a weekly dose of Ozempic or a placebo. While both groups saw reductions in average daily alcohol consumption, those on Ozempic experienced a greater decrease in alcohol intake on drinking days and a more significant reduction in heavy drinking days.

Study leader Klara Klein from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine highlighted the potential of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and its weight-loss counterpart Wegovy, as a treatment for alcohol use disorder. “These findings suggest semaglutide and similar drugs could fill an unmet need for treating alcohol use disorder,” Klein said in a statement.

While Ozempic significantly reduced participants’ weekly alcohol cravings, it did not lead to a notable reduction in the number of drinking days. Researchers emphasize that larger, long-term studies are necessary to confirm its effectiveness in broader populations.

Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 drugs are currently being explored for various health conditions beyond diabetes and weight loss, including cardiovascular protection and sleep apnea.