Nestlé CEO Defends Packaged Food Amid RFK Jr.’s Health Policy Stance

Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe defended packaged food’s role in providing safe and quality nutrition amid concerns over incoming U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s criticism of processed foods. Speaking on Thursday, Freixe emphasized that packaged food helps prevent waste and ensures food safety, making it essential to global nutrition.

Kennedy, 71, is expected to be confirmed as U.S. health secretary after the Senate advanced President Donald Trump’s nomination on Wednesday. Known for his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign stance, Kennedy has previously criticized processed food brands, including Kellogg’s Fruit Loops, raising concerns for major food manufacturers.

“The U.S. is very, very important to us, and we are monitoring the situation,” Freixe said when asked about Nestlé’s engagement with Kennedy. “Packaged foods are very important for mankind. They preserve food quality and help fight food waste.”

While defending the industry, Freixe acknowledged that Nestlé aligns with Kennedy’s broader goal of promoting better nutrition. “We are all for good diets, diverse diets, and nutrient-rich diets,” he said. His comments came after Nestlé reported stronger-than-expected annual sales growth, underscoring the company’s ongoing focus on health and sustainability.