Meghan Markle Faces Abuse Allegations Amid Social Media Speculation

Meghan Markle has become the target of unverified allegations on social media, with claims suggesting she has physically abused Prince Harry. The accusations, which include hitting, kicking, biting, and scratching, surfaced from an anonymous social media user who labeled the Duchess of Sussex a “psychopathic snake.”

The claims gained traction following Meghan’s recent public display of affection (PDA) with Harry, which some critics described as staged. One user commented that Harry appeared “unwilling,” accusing the couple of “scripted, stage-managed” behavior.

However, no credible sources or evidence have substantiated these allegations. Meghan and Harry have not responded to the rumors, which appear to stem from ongoing online criticism rather than verified reports.