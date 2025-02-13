NATIONAL

KP’s first air ambulance set for launch after successful test flight

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has successfully conducted a test flight for its first-ever air ambulance service, marking a major step toward enhancing emergency medical response in the province.

The air ambulance, an MI-17 helicopter owned by the provincial government, is being converted into a fully equipped medical evacuation aircraft. Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali participated in the test flight and was briefed on the modifications required to meet international medical standards.

Speaking to the media, Ali highlighted that the initiative, launched under the directive of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, aims to provide free emergency airlift services to patients in critical need. He noted that the helicopter has already played a crucial role in delivering medicines and evacuating people during emergencies.

The MI-17 helicopter, originally a Russia-made military transport aircraft, will be outfitted with advanced medical equipment to facilitate life-saving interventions. It boasts a maximum speed of 250 km/h, a range of 465 km, and a service ceiling of 6,000 meters, making it well-suited for swift medical evacuations.

Once fully operational, KP’s air ambulance will be the first state-run service of its kind in Pakistan, providing high-quality emergency healthcare across the province.

