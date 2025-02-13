Kate Winslet Addresses Major Rift With Reese Witherspoon

Kate Winslet has responded to speculation about her rumored falling-out with Reese Witherspoon, saying she was “stunned” by the claims. According to Heat World, a source close to the British actress clarified that there was no grudge between the two stars.

The source acknowledged that Witherspoon’s 2007 award show speech, which turned into an unexpected roast, may have caused tension at the time. However, Winslet reportedly insists that her distance from Witherspoon was due to “getting busy with life” rather than holding a grudge.

“She certainly wasn’t carrying out some grudge,” the insider stated, adding that Winslet does not believe a speech would be reason enough to cut off a friend.

Witherspoon previously addressed the viral moment, admitting she regrets her remarks. “I got up and I roasted her. But that was not the tone. The tone was British, elegant, classy,” she explained. She even suggested the moment may have affected their friendship, adding, “We’re not friends anymore. I think she doesn’t like me anymore. It was pretty bad.”