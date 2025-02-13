In yet another letter to COAS, Imran raises election fraud issue

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday penned another (third open letter) to Army Chief General Asim Munir, in which he has raised concerns regarding alleged electoral fraud in Feb 8, 2024 general elections.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, made this announcement while speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, where he was accompanied by other legal representatives.

Chaudhry stated that Imran Khan has shared the contents of the letter with PTI leadership, and the letter will cover six main points. He confirmed that the letter would address issues such as the need for deep structural reforms, the damage caused to democracy by the government’s policies, and other critical matters.

The lawyer emphasised that PTI remains firm in its demand for the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9, and he noted that raids in Punjab continue despite the passage of time. Chaudhry further claimed that the police in Wazirabad had denied PTI members the right to perform the funeral rites of a deceased party worker.

Chaudhry also revealed that Khan and other party leaders had appeared in the GHQ case, and that PTI has decided to appoint Aamir Dogar as a member of the opposition’s negotiation committee. He added that new members would also be included in the political committee, with a formal notification set to be issued today.

Highlighting issues faced by the party, Chaudhry pointed out that ILF President Intizar Panjotha was prevented from visiting the jail, and that lawyers were being denied access to jail trials. He also noted that journalists were being selectively allowed into the proceedings.

The lawyer confirmed that PTI would file a request for an open trial in the GHQ case, citing concerns over judicial fairness after the 26th Amendment.

In his third open letter, Khan will also address the issue of alleged election fraud, claiming that minorities were given precedence over the majority through fraudulent means.

He will accuse the government of bringing money launderers into power, and point out the rising levels of terrorism due to a lack of rule of law. Khan is also expected to highlight the mass exodus of 1.8 million people from Pakistan, alongside the departure of $20 billion in capital from the country.

Imran Khan, according to his lawyer, will further criticise the court-packing allegations against PTI, suggesting that the judiciary is being manipulated for a crackdown against his party. He will also mention Pakistan’s low ranking on the World Project Index, where the country currently stands at 140th.

Chaudhry clarified that the party would release an official statement regarding the status of Sher Afzal Marwat, emphasising that it was an internal matter for PTI.

In response to the claims made by PTI leadership, security sources denied receiving any such letter from Imran Khan to the Army Chief, calling the allegations baseless. They further stated that the establishment has already made it clear that political discussions should be held with the politicians, not the military.