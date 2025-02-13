Drought management plan devised, to be implemented, Punjab informs LHC

LAHORE: The Punjab government has informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that a drought management plan has been devised for implementation across the province.

The development emerged on Thursday in the written order for last Friday’s hearing by Justice Shahid Karim on several petitions related to ineffective measures by officials against smog.

The LHC judge had expressed serious concerns about declining groundwater levels in last week’s hearing and directed the authorities to consider imposing a fine of Rs10,000 on individuals washing cars at home.

A water judicial commission had submitted a report to the court, highlighting the depletion of underground water resources. The judge had stressed the need for appropriate rules to conserve water, suggesting banning car wash at homes to save significant amounts of water.

The written order for the hearing said Punjab Assistant Advocate General (AAG) Hassan Ali had informed the court that a drought management plan had been drawn up, which would be implemented by different government departments throughout the province.

As per the order, the AAG admitted that a law for water conservation was enacted in 2019 which envisaged an authority to be set up headed by the Punjab chief minister.

“The chief secretary shall put up proposals in the meeting of the authority to be convened as also for the commission to be constituted as mentioned in the law,” the order said.

The AAG also informed the judge that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took “substantial measures” regarding water conservation, constituting a Water Conservation Oversight Committee.

The judge directed that the entire process would be overseen by the EPA.

“This will include a concerted effort to inspect petrol pumps regarding operation of recycling plants,” the written order said, adding that in the case of petrol pumps found lacking in their obligations, “they shall be sealed with no more than one warning”.

“A fine of Rs100,000 shall be imposed on the defaulting petrol pumps,” the order added.

It also said that a wide campaign should be initiated by the Punjab chief secretary to inform the general public regarding water conservation and the government’s decision to impose a complete ban on the use of water for washing cars and the use of hose pipes in homes.

“Anyone found in violation of these directions will be imposed a fine of Rs10,000,” he said.

“Similarly, the local governments as also the development authorities across Punjab shall be required to incorporate the rules for treatment plants to be installed in future construction of houses and commercial buildings,” the order added.

During a hearing in November last year, the LHC expressed its dissatisfaction with the steps taken by the Punjab and city district governments to control smog.

In a subsequent hearing, the LHC observed that a long-term policy was needed to control smog, directing the Punjab government to take actions beyond mere paperwork.