COAS urges youth to embrace ‘Pakistaniat’ for intellectual growth

Army chief encourages students to excel academically and develop skills to contribute to Pakistan's progress

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), addressed a gathering of young university and college students, representing youth from all across Pakistan.

During his interaction, COAS encouraged the students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits and to develop skills that would enable them to contribute positively to the country’s progress. He also shared perspective on the impact of external environment on Pakistan, especially the threat from trans-border terrorism.

The Army Chief praised the youth for their energy, creativity, and ability to innovate, stating that they are the future leaders of Pakistan.

COAS highlighted the role of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He honoured the sacrifices of people of Pakistan in nation’s struggle against the menace of terrorism, and appreciated their resolute support to the Armed Forces and LEAs.

Emphasizing the need to imbibe ‘Pakistaniat’, COAS highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s history, culture, and values in the intellectual development of our youth.

Staff Report
Staff Report

