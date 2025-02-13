Blake Lively Subpoenas Justin Baldoni’s Phone Records in Legal Battle Over Alleged Smear Campaign

Blake Lively has subpoenaed Justin Baldoni’s phone records in an effort to uncover what she claims is an orchestrated smear campaign against her. The legal move comes as part of her ongoing lawsuit against Baldoni, who has countersued Lively and her associates for $400 million.

Lively’s lawyers, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, confirmed that subpoenas were sent to major telecom companies, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, for records tied to Baldoni, publicist Jennifer Abel, and crisis management expert Melissa Nathan. They argue that the records will provide “critical and irrefutable evidence” of a coordinated effort to damage Lively’s reputation.

The actress, 37, accused Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and retaliation in a December complaint, which Baldoni countered with a lawsuit in January. His legal team dismissed the subpoenas as an “extraordinary” request, calling it a “massive fishing expedition” in search of evidence for what they claim are “provably false claims.”

Lively’s legal team has also subpoenaed Cloudflare, Inc. and AOL for internet records to track alleged digital retaliation efforts. Additionally, they are investigating Jed Wallace of Street Relations, Inc., whom they allege was hired to manage the smear campaign. Wallace has since filed a $7 million defamation suit against Lively.

Lively’s attorneys insist they will “now receive all of the ‘receipts,’” including messages they claim were omitted from a website launched by Baldoni’s legal team on Feb. 1. The legal battle is set to go to trial on March 9, 2026.