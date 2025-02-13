Are Jennifer Garner And John Miller Breaking Up Amid Ben Affleck Reconciliation Rumors?

Jennifer Garner is not ending her relationship with John Miller to reunite with ex-husband Ben Affleck, despite speculation. An insider told Us Weekly that the actress remains committed to Miller, even as she continues to support Affleck following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

“Everything is fine with John and Jen,” the source confirmed, dismissing rumors that Miller is unhappy with Garner’s bond with Affleck. “Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues,” the insider added.

However, a separate source told Page Six that Miller is uncomfortable with how close Garner and Affleck have become. “Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately,” they said.

The source noted that Miller finds it difficult when Affleck spends major holidays with Garner and their children. “Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends Christmas and Thanksgiving with them,” the insider revealed, adding that Miller sometimes feels like “a third wheel.”