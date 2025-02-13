NATIONAL

34 students from Gwadar receive Chinese Ambassador Scholarships

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In a major boost to higher education in Balochistan, Pakistan, 34 students from the University of Gwadar (UG) received the Chinese Ambassador Special Scholarship Balochistan (CASSB) Phase II, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

This initiative, part of China’s ongoing support for education in Pakistan, aims to reduce financial barriers and promote academic excellence among Pakistani youth.

The awards were presented during a ceremony organized by UG’s Financial Aid and Scholarship Office at the university’s Seminar Hall.

In addition to the Chinese ambassadorial scholarships, 55 female students were awarded scholarships from the Sahil Welfare Association in collaboration with the Pakistan Navy, covering their full four-year tuition.

Supreme Court reschedules oath-taking for newly appointed judges

