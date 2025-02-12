NATIONAL

Will take up concerns over elections, 26th Amend with IMF: PTI

We will present the entire matter of the elections before the IMF delegation: Ayub

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader of the National Assembly Omar Ayub has announced that his party will convey concerns over the 2024 general elections and the 26th constitutional amendment in a meeting with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We will present the entire matter of the elections before the IMF delegation,” Ayub stated. “We will also highlight the issues caused by the 26th amendment.”

His comments come as a six-member IMF delegation arrived at the Supreme Court for a meeting with Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

On Sunday, the finance ministry confirmed that an IMF mission will visit Pakistan to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under the country’s 2024 Extended Fund Facility programme.

The ministry added that the report will recommend actions for addressing corruption vulnerabilities and strengthening integrity and governance, noting that the findings would help shape structural reforms.

“The focus of the mission will be to examine the severity of corruption vulnerabilities across six core state functions. These include fiscal governance, central bank governance and operations, financial sector oversight, market regulation, rule of law, and AML-CFT,” the ministry said in the statement.

Pakistan, currently bolstered by a $7 billion facility from the IMF granted in September, is navigating an economic recovery. The IMF is set to review Pakistan’s progress by March, with the government and central bank expressing confidence about meeting its targets.

