UN accuses Sheikh Hasina’s govt of crimes against humanity in Bangladesh protests

DHAKA: The United Nations Human Rights Office has released a report accusing the former government of Sheikh Hasina and Bangladeshi security forces of committing widespread human rights violations during last year’s student-led protests.

The report suggests that these actions could amount to crimes against humanity.

According to the findings, between July and August 2024, at least 1,400 people were killed, while thousands were injured—many of them shot by security forces. The report also noted that 12 to 13 percent of those killed were children. Investigators stated that the violence was not random but part of a deliberate strategy by the government to suppress dissent and maintain power.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk condemned the actions of the former government, describing them as a calculated effort to crush opposition. He said there were credible reports of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture, which were carried out under the direction of senior political leaders and security officials.

The protests began in response to a controversial decision by the High Court to reinstate a quota system for government jobs. Many students believed the policy was unfair to those from disadvantaged backgrounds, sparking widespread outrage. What started as a demonstration against the quota system quickly grew into a larger movement against corruption, economic inequality, and political repression, with protesters demanding significant reforms.

The UN report detailed how security forces used excessive force, including live ammunition, against demonstrators. One particularly shocking case was that of a protester named Abu Sayed, who was captured on video shouting at the police before being shot multiple times at close range. Women protest leaders were also targeted, facing arrests, physical assault, and sexual violence. Children were not spared either, with reports of minors being killed by bullets and metal pellets. One case involved a 12-year-old boy who died from internal bleeding after being hit by more than 200 pellets.

Hospitals treating wounded protesters were also raided by security forces. Injured individuals were interrogated, hospital surveillance footage was seized, and medical staff were reportedly intimidated, further restricting access to emergency care.

As the government struggled to control the growing unrest, violence escalated. Members of the ruling Awami League and security forces were attacked by mobs, while minority groups such as Hindus, Ahmadiyya Muslims, and indigenous communities also became targets of violence. The report noted that many of these attacks went unpunished.

The UN has called on Bangladesh to acknowledge the atrocities committed and take urgent steps toward accountability. The report urged the government to implement major reforms in the security and justice sectors and repeal laws used to suppress political opposition. Turk emphasized that justice and accountability are essential for national reconciliation and long-term stability.

In response to the report, Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus, has expressed a willingness to cooperate with international efforts to ensure justice. Officials have pledged to introduce necessary reforms, but the situation remains tense as the country continues to deal with the aftermath of last year’s violent crackdown.