SC to welcome six new judges in oath-taking ceremony on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Six newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court are expected to take the oath of office tomorrow.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi will administer the oath in a ceremony at the Supreme Court building.

The event will be attended by sitting Supreme Court judges, the Attorney General of Pakistan, office-bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association, and senior lawyers.

Sources indicate that the official notification confirming the judges’ appointments will be issued soon.