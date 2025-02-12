Prince Andrew Takes Major Blow As Princess Beatrice Safeguards Her Kids From Him

Prince Andrew has reportedly faced a significant setback as his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, has allegedly decided to keep him away from her newborn daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. The claim follows Buckingham Palace’s January 29 announcement of the baby’s arrival.

According to Woman’s Day, Beatrice is determined to shield her children from controversy, particularly as Andrew continues to face scrutiny over his past scandals. “Beatrice is desperately trying not to let this burst her bubble, or let the stress affect her first weeks with Athena, but privately she’s absolutely devastated,” an insider revealed.

The source added that Beatrice is prioritizing her children’s well-being. “She’s going to do whatever it takes to keep her two girls safe. If that means distancing them from her father, so they don’t carry his burdens, then she’s prepared to do so,” they explained.

The reported decision comes amid renewed controversy surrounding Andrew, with court documents further damaging his reputation. “These revelations have forced Beatrice to face reality—her father is not who she once believed him to be, and she can’t ignore it anymore,” the source added.