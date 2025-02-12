Politics of divide and rule

Recently, the Saraiki-Punjabi rift has been deliberately inflated to sow discord and division among the people of Punjab. This linguistic and cultural conflict is not an organic rift, but a calculated strategy designed to pit the ethnic communities against each other.

A closer examination of the situation reveals that such tactics are a manifestation of an authoritarian system that thrives on division and oppression. This divisive agenda is driven by both internal and external forces, seeking to distract the people from their fundamental economic and social rights.

Under the shadow of capitalism and imperialism, these forces exploit political, religious and cultural differences to entangle people in conflicts, preventing them from uniting for their collective interests.

Moreover, economic control has increasingly shifted to external institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), further compromising Pakistan’s grip on its sovereignty. The worsening economic crisis, fuelled by rising inflation, unemployment and lawlessness, has left ordinary people struggling for survival.

Instead of addressing these pressing issues, divisive tactics, such as the Saraiki-Punjabi conflict, are promoted to divert attention from systemic failures and economic exploitation.

The recent political discourse, including the rhetoric of entities like the main opposition party, exemplifies how fascist tendencies are used to manipulate public sentiment without offering substantive solutions to the country’s economic and social crises.

As responsible citizens, it is crucial for us to recognise these divisive tactics, and refuse to be manipulated by them. Pakistan’s strength lies in its unity, and our collective struggle should focus on achieving economic and social justice rather than being divided along ethnic, provincial or linguistic lines.

Leaders and people alike must realise that regardless of any ethnic, regional or linguistic background, we must respect and value each other’s culture, language, traditions and the way of life. It is essential to appreciate the contributions of all communities without bias, and to celebrate our shared cultural heritage and historical legacies. These belong to all Pakistanis, not to any specific ethnicity or region.

The artists, writers and poets of this land are a collective national treasure, and their contributions transcend regional and linguistic boundaries. They belong to the entire nation, and there should be no discrimination based on language or geography. Above all, human dignity and mutual respect must take precedence over all other differences.

Now is the time to rise above our differences and work towards a future where justice, equality and progress are accessible to all. Only through unity can Pakistan truly prosper. Long live Pakistan!

ZAHOOR JOYA

MULTAN