PML-N transformed economic downturn into progress: Nawaz Sharif

Improvement in the lives of people is a reward of govt’s hard work: Punjab CM

LAHORE: PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday stated that economic downturn transformed into progress through sagacious policies and hard work as all economic indicators showing significant improvement, suggesting an optimistic outlook for GDP growth in the upcoming fiscal year.

“PML-N government has again put Pakistan on the path to progress and prosperity despite all odds, which shows it commitment to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan”, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif emphasized while talking to the members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara and Pakpattan districts.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz co-chaired the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif while talking to the MPAs said, “Economic activities are increasing with the reduction in the policy rate from 22 to 12 percent and the economy is benefiting. The rupee has stabilized and growth is increasing. The stock exchange is at its highest level, inflation is decreasing.”

Taking jibe at the PTI founder, he lambasted that a person who came into power with fraudulent means had shaken the foundations of the country, adding that the PML-N heartily made sacrifices for the sake of Pakistan and would never hesitate to do so in future as well.

The PML-N supremo added, “Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work is paying off, the IMF has also acknowledged the economic turnover and progress of Pakistan. The happiness and rejoice of Punjab is getting restored. We thank Allah Almighty that Pakistan is coming out of economic quagmire and other difficulties. PML-N has once again proved that it not only serves the country wholeheartedly but also provided substantial relief to the masses.”

Sharing their views with the PML-N President and the Punjab CM, the MPAs said that they are proud that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were our leaders who endured all forms of political difficulties but always preferred the interests of the state over politics. Nawaz Sharif is a symbol and guarantee of Pakistan’s development.

They added that Pakistan and Punjab are developing rapidly and the people are seeing a visible positive change. Suthra Punjab program has become an example of cleanliness in every district of the province. The people of Punjab are happy and satisfied, the quality and pace of development work is commendable. The assembly members paid tribute to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and said that the departments which did not receive any money for years are also working now.

Expressing her views, the Punjab CM said, “Bringing improvement among the lives of the people is a reward of our hard work. Nawaz Sharif is the brand of Pakistan’s development and our identity.”

Matters pertaining to public welfare projects and future political strategy were discussed in the meeting.

Senior party leaders Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rashid Nasrullah were also present in the meeting.

MPAs – Sultan Bajwa, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Kashif Padhiyar, Agha Ali Haider, Muhammad Hassan Riaz, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Rana Tahir Iqbal, Chaudhry Ilyas, Naeem Safdar Ansari, Malik Ahmed Saeed, Chaudhry Ahsan Raza Khan, Mahmood Anwar, Rana Sikandar Hayat and Rana Iqbal Khan attended the meeting.

MPAs including Javed Alauddin Sajid, Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Chachar, Noorul Amin Wattoo, Ali Abbas, Yawar Zaman, Mian Muhammad Munir, Chaudhry Ghulam Raza Rabira, Farooq Ahmed Khan Maneka, Chaudhry Javed Ahmed, Imran Akram, Dr Farrukh Javed and Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar also participated in the meeting.