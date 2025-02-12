PM, UAE President seek to further strengthen Pak-UAE brotherly ties

DUBAI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions on Tuesday to explore ways of enhancing bilateral ties and fostering mutual interests, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. The leaders focused on deepening cooperation across economic, trade, and development sectors, areas that align with both nations’ vision for sustainable growth and prosperity.

According to the statement issued by the FO today, both leaders stressed the need for further strengthening the brotherly ties between the two countries.

The discussions also provided an opportunity to highlight the importance of the World Governments Summit in shaping global governance trends. The summit offers actionable strategies to help governments better prepare for global transformations and accelerate development.

The premier is in UAE alongside Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on a two-day visit to the UAE at the invitation of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

A press release issued by the FO said that this would be the premier’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024.

“The talks between PM Shehbaz and UAE ruler emphasized cooperation in economic, trade, and development fields, alongside other areas that align with both nations’ visions for sustainable economic growth and prosperity,” it said, agreeing to make 2025 “a year of action”.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest while focusing on recent developments in the Middle East, it said.

“They stressed the need for intensified international efforts for a comprehensive and lasting peace in Palestine, based on the two-state solution, to ensure regional security, stability, and peace,” it said.