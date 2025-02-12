NATIONAL

Narcotics Control Ministry abolished as part of govt’s rightsizing plan

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The federal government on Wednesday dissolved the Narcotics Control Ministry and transferred its responsibilities, including oversight of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), to the Interior Ministry as part of its ongoing rightsizing policy aimed at reducing expenditures.

The move is in line with the government’s broader strategy to restructure and streamline various ministries. In July, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of downsizing, stating that five ministries—including Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan, SAFRON, Industries & Production, IT & Telecom, and Health—were under review for restructuring.

Aurangzeb also revealed that the government plans to rightsize 42 ministries and over 400 attached departments by June 30 of the current fiscal year. He noted that 150,000 vacant posts, which had not been included in the payroll, have either been abolished or marked as “dying posts” to create real financial savings.

Under the first phase, six ministries—including Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan, SAFRON, Information Technology & Telecom, Industries & Production, National Health Services, and the Capital Development Authority—have already been processed for downsizing. Additionally, the government is now reviewing five more ministries, including Communications, Railways, Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Revenue Division, and Petroleum Division, for further restructuring.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb reaffirmed that these measures are intended to reduce the federal government’s expenditure of Rs900 billion while improving efficiency and governance.

