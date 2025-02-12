Mumbai Police probe ‘terror threat’ call targeting PM Modi’s aircraft

MUMBAI: Authorities have launched an investigation following a phone call warning of a possible terror attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft ahead of his official visit abroad.

According to reports from Asian News International (ANI), the Mumbai Police Control Room received the call on February 11, claiming that terrorists might target PM Modi’s plane as he departed for his international trip to France and the United States.

Given the seriousness of the threat, law enforcement agencies immediately alerted the relevant security authorities and began a thorough investigation before the Prime Minister’s departure.

“On 11th February, a call was received at the Mumbai Police Control Room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi’s aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation,” Mumbai Police stated.

Authorities have not yet disclosed further details regarding the caller’s identity or the credibility of the threat. However, security around PM Modi’s travel arrangements was significantly heightened following the alert.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the warning was credible or a hoax, and law enforcement agencies are working closely with intelligence officials to ensure the Prime Minister’s safety.