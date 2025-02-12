King Abdullah rejects Trump’s Gaza displacement plan

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal to displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank to Jordan and Egypt, reaffirming that this remains a “unified Arab position.”

The two leaders met at the White House on Tuesday, marking Abdullah as the first Arab head of state to engage with Trump since the start of his second term.

While the meeting was described as “constructive” by the Jordanian leader, the issue of Palestinian displacement was a key point of contention.

Trump has increasingly pressured Jordan to accept forcibly displaced Palestinians amid Israel’s continued military offensive in Gaza, which has killed more than 61,700 Palestinians since October 2023.

Abdullah, however, made it clear that Jordan would not accept any resettlement of Palestinians outside their homeland.

Following the meeting, King Abdullah took to X to reiterate Jordan’s stance against any forced removal of Palestinians.

“I reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all,” he wrote.

The Jordanian leader also emphasized that a just peace based on a two-state solution is the only way to ensure lasting stability in the region.

“This requires US leadership. President Trump is a man of peace. He was instrumental in securing the Gaza ceasefire. We look to the US and all stakeholders in ensuring it holds,” he added.

Abdullah further stressed the need to prevent escalation in the West Bank, warning that any deterioration there could have far-reaching consequences for the entire region.

“We will continue to play an active role with our partners to reach a just and comprehensive peace for everyone in the region,” he stated.

During the meeting, Trump reiterated his controversial plan for the US to “take control” of Gaza, brushing aside concerns about Palestinian self-determination.

“We’re going to run it very properly,” Trump insisted, without elaborating on how his administration would govern the territory.

The U.S. president, a former real estate developer, framed his vision for Gaza as an economic opportunity rather than recognizing the deep-rooted Palestinian connection to the land.

“I’ve had a great career in real estate,” Trump said. “When you’ve done what I’ve done, you can just do more good for people when you’re president.”

He described Gaza as having the potential to become a “diamond” in the Middle East, envisioning a redeveloped enclave featuring hotels, offices, and a “riviera” atmosphere.

However, when asked whether the US would purchase Gaza as part of his takeover plan, Trump dismissed the notion outright.

“We’re not going to buy. There’s nothing to buy,” he said. “We will have Gaza. No reason to buy. It’s Gaza. It’s a war-torn area.”

Critics argue that Trump’s rhetoric ignores Palestinian nationalism and decades of resistance to displacement. Despite continuous Israeli bombardment, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians used the recent ceasefire to return to northern Gaza, even as their homes lay in ruins.

Their message was clear: they will not leave their land again.

With Arab states standing firm against forced resettlement and growing opposition to Trump’s plans, the future of Gaza remains uncertain as diplomatic tensions continue to mount.