Kate Middleton Comments On Prince Harry Amid Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors

Kate Middleton remains concerned about Prince Harry and is determined to maintain a connection with him despite ongoing tensions. A source close to the Princess of Wales revealed that she is unwilling to distance herself from Harry, even as his life continues to attract intense public scrutiny.

Harry and Meghan Markle have faced renewed speculation about their marriage following a recent Vanity Fair exposé. Reports have even suggested that Meghan may be in talks with publishers for a tell-all book about their relationship, fueling further speculation about their future.

Kate, who was eager to meet with Harry in London, reportedly wanted to assess his well-being firsthand. However, the planned meeting has been postponed indefinitely since Harry no longer needs to return to the UK for his legal case.

Despite their strained relationship, Kate finds it upsetting to see Harry and Meghan under constant criticism. “She gets no pleasure from seeing them being scrutinized so harshly,” the source shared. Kate has heard growing concerns that the Sussexes’ marriage may not be in a good place, which has left her worried about Harry’s happiness.

While Kate does not intend to interfere in Harry’s personal life, she understands how difficult media speculation can be. “She knows how hurtful and distracting false narratives can be,” the insider explained.

For now, Kate hopes the rumors are untrue but remains ready to support Harry if he ever seeks her guidance. “She has no intention of giving up on him and will be there for him no matter what,” the source added.