Imran Khan orders expulsion of Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan has decided to expel Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat from the party, according to reports on Wednesday.

The decision was made after senior PTI leaders complained about Marwat’s behavior at a recent rally in Swabi. Following these concerns, Imran Khan instructed party officials to remove him, and a formal notification is expected soon. The party is also planning to ask for his resignation from the National Assembly.

Marwat’s removal comes after several PTI members raised concerns about his actions during the Swabi rally. PTI is expected to make an official announcement about his expulsion in the coming days.

Last month, the party had already issued a show-cause notice to Marwat for violating party discipline. The notice, signed by PTI’s Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi, criticized him for making statements that went against the party’s official position. Because of this, he was also banned from speaking on behalf of PTI in the media until he responded to the notice.

The notice, issued under Imran Khan’s leadership, pointed out that Marwat had repeatedly ignored PTI’s policies and spoken without approval. He was given seven days to explain his actions, but with his removal now in progress, PTI seems determined to maintain party discipline and unity.