NATIONAL

IHC disposes of Ali Amin Gandapur’s petition against Adiala Jail officials

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed the contempt petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against the Adiala Jail administration over the denial of a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

During the hearing, the court directed the jail authorities to send Gandapur’s name to the PTI founder through his designated focal person. If the PTI founder expresses a willingness to meet, the jail administration must facilitate the meeting accordingly.

Superintendent of Central Jail Adiala, Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, informed the court that meetings with the PTI founder were being arranged as per standard procedure. He clarified that, after family members, Ali Amin Gandapur had already been allowed three meetings with him.

He further explained that all meetings are organized through the PTI founder’s designated focal person, and only individuals approved by the focal person are granted access.

A single-member bench, led by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, heard the case and concluded that the established procedure should be followed. The court instructed the jail administration to forward Gandapur’s name for approval and to arrange a meeting if the PTI founder agrees. Following these instructions, the case was disposed of.

It is worth mentioning that Ali Amin Gandapur had approached the court on January 24, claiming that the Adiala Jail authorities were preventing him from meeting the PTI founder.

Previous article
Barrister Saif removed as PTI KP general secretary for information
Next article
Prince Andrew Takes Major Blow As Princess Beatrice Safeguards Her Kids From Him
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Afaq Ahmed arrested in arson cases, sent to jail on judicial...

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday rejected the police's request for physical remand of Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed and instead...

Imran Khan orders expulsion of Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

Kate Middleton Clarifies Her Position Following Kensington Palace Statement

One Direction Takes Final Decision For BRIT Awards Reunion To Honor Liam Payne

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.