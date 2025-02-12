IHC disposes of Ali Amin Gandapur’s petition against Adiala Jail officials

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed the contempt petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against the Adiala Jail administration over the denial of a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

During the hearing, the court directed the jail authorities to send Gandapur’s name to the PTI founder through his designated focal person. If the PTI founder expresses a willingness to meet, the jail administration must facilitate the meeting accordingly.

Superintendent of Central Jail Adiala, Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, informed the court that meetings with the PTI founder were being arranged as per standard procedure. He clarified that, after family members, Ali Amin Gandapur had already been allowed three meetings with him.

He further explained that all meetings are organized through the PTI founder’s designated focal person, and only individuals approved by the focal person are granted access.

A single-member bench, led by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, heard the case and concluded that the established procedure should be followed. The court instructed the jail administration to forward Gandapur’s name for approval and to arrange a meeting if the PTI founder agrees. Following these instructions, the case was disposed of.

It is worth mentioning that Ali Amin Gandapur had approached the court on January 24, claiming that the Adiala Jail authorities were preventing him from meeting the PTI founder.