French president rejects Trump’s plan to deport Gazans

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced strong opposition to US President Donald Trump’s reported plans for the mass deportation of Gaza’s residents, stressing the need to show respect for Palestinians and their rights to remain in their homeland.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Macron emphasised that it is unacceptable to suggest forcibly relocating 2 million people from Gaza. “You cannot say to 2 million people, ‘okay, now guess what? You will move’,” Macron said, making it clear that this issue was not just about “real estate” but a “political operation” that fails to respect the dignity and rights of the Palestinian people.

Macron also pointed out that any effective solution for rebuilding Gaza must take into account the wishes of the Palestinian people to remain in their homeland.

He further highlighted the refusal of neighbouring countries like Jordan and Egypt to accept large numbers of Palestinian refugees, underlining the challenges posed by such a plan.

“We cannot disregard the wishes of the Palestinian people to remain where they are,” Macron remarked, urging the international community to recognise the need for a more balanced approach to the ongoing crisis. Macron’s stance echoes France’s historical position in support of Palestinian rights while maintaining a commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself.

Macron’s criticism comes after US President Trump, in a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 4 February, announced plans for the forced relocation of Gaza’s population to neighbouring countries like Egypt and Jordan.

Trump’s proposal has sparked widespread condemnation from Palestinians, Arab nations, and the broader international community, while it has garnered political support from several factions within Israel.

As the war on Gaza rages on since October 7, 2023, over 48,200 Palestinians have lost their lives, and the region continues to suffer extensive devastation from ongoing Israeli airstrikes and military operations.

France, in alignment with its policy on international diplomacy, suspended arms exports to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in October 2024. Macron also reiterated his ongoing disagreement with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the scale of Israeli operations in Gaza, stressing that targeting civilians is not the right response to the crisis.

“Such massive operations targeting civilian populations are never the right answer,” Macron added, reinforcing his commitment to finding a peaceful and respectful resolution to the ongoing conflict.