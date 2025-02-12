Deepal 96 Punjab Cup kicks off in Lahore with star-studded lineup

LAHORE: The Deepal 96 Punjab Cup 2025 has rolled into action under the auspices of the Lahore Polo Club.

The announcement was made in a press conference by Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, alongside Changan Master Group’s National Sales Head Ahmed Kamal, Assistant General Manager Agha Moosa, Executive Committee member Naseer Ahmed, two foreign umpires Chris Hyde and Nicolas Scortichini, Irish commentator Greg Keating, and ten international players from Argentina, England, Spain, and Italy.

During the press conference, Malik Azam Hayat Noon highlighted that this prestigious sporting event, one of the oldest in the history, is sponsored by Deepal this year. The Punjab Cup has been played at the Lahore Polo Club since 1886, and this marks its 96th edition. The prestigious tournament features five teams: DS, HN, BN, FG, and Olympia/AZB, with each team comprising two foreign players. This is the first high-goal event of the year being held at Lahore Polo Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Kamal stated that Changan Master Group is honored to sponsor Pakistan’s most historic sporting event. He emphasized that Deepal, a flagship product of the company, is bringing cutting-edge electric vehicles to the Pakistani market. He also announced an exciting offer for Lahore’s polo enthusiasts during the final on February 16, promising an exceptional experience for the spectators.

Agha Moosa, Assistant General Manager of Changan Master Group, remarked that Changan is among the top 10 global automobile manufacturers. Meanwhile, Executive Committee member Naseer Ahmed extended gratitude to the foreign players, umpires, and all participants for making this historic event more momentous.

A special Shandur-style polo match between Chitral and Gilgit teams is also scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, at 3:30 PM. The tournament will continue throughout the week, culminating in the grand final on February 16, 2025. The CEO of Master Changan Group and Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Khan, will be the chief guest at the final.

Meanwhile, DS Polo kicked off their Deepal 96 Punjab Cup campaign in style, securing a 6-4½ victory over BN Polo in the first match of the day. Max Charlton stole the spotlight with a sensational performance, netting three spectacular goals to lead his team to triumph. He received strong support from Estanislao Abelenda and Ahmed Ali Tiwana, who chipped in with a goal each. On the opposing side, Marcos Solari fought valiantly for BN Polo, scoring a brace, while Tito Ruiz Guinazu and Babar Naseem added a goal apiece. Despite their efforts, BN Polo fell short against a dominant DS Polo side.

It is worth mentioning here that Deepal, is a powerhouse collaboration between Changan Auto Group – A Giant in China, CATL- a world leader in EV battery, and Huaweii, global tech innovator, bringing the most technologically advanced, super-efficient and premium experience to Pakistan which Alhamdulillah has garnered an amazing response with Deepal being the fast selling EV brand across the nation to-date.