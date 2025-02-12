COAS, Punjab CM to launch Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan on Friday

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Mariam Nawaz will formally inaugurate the Smart Agri Farm and Green Agri Mall under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) in Cholistan’s Kundai area on Friday (tomorrow).

Under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army will inaugurate the Smart Agri Farm and Green Agri Mall in the Kundai area, aims at benefiting local farmers, landowners, and the general public in the underdeveloped Cholistan region.

The Punjab Chief Minister will also launching the AR&FC Center in Chapo to support agricultural research and innovation.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will address agricultural experts, scientists, farmers, and landowners, discussing modern farming techniques and sustainable agricultural solutions. Additionally, recommendations from economists, agricultural experts, and local farmers will be considered to further enhance the effectiveness of the Green Pakistan Initiative.

The initiative is expected to revolutionize the lives of Cholistan’s residents, particularly in areas that previously faced severe transportation and infrastructure challenges.

By introducing advanced farming techniques and corporate agricultural models, the government and the military aim to improve crop yields, food security, and economic opportunities in the region.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2023, the agriculture sector contributes over 22% to the national GDP and provides employment to 37% of the workforce. However, despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan continues to face shortages of essential crops such as wheat, pulses, and oilseeds. The Green Pakistan Initiative was launched to address these gaps by introducing modern corporate farming methods across the country.

Following the success of modern farming techniques in Cholistan last year, the Green Pakistan Initiative is now being expanded further, aiming to strengthen the agricultural sector and ensure long-term food security for Pakistan.

The project reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity, empowering farmers, and promoting sustainable farming practices across the country.