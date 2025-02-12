Brad Pitt Reveals His Extensive Tattoo Collection As He Snubs Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt, fresh off celebrating his 61st birthday, showcased his extensive tattoo collection in a new teaser for his upcoming film F1. The Hollywood star appeared shirtless in the clip, lying on a yellow lounge chair in white trousers and sneakers, revealing intricate inkwork across his body.

Among his tattoos is a tribute to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, featuring the letter “A” on his wrist and her birthdate inked in Khmer script on his torso. His dedication to family is also evident, as he has the initials of his six children tattooed next to Angelina’s.

Brad’s ink collection includes the phrase “Life is absurd” in French on his left arm, a sketch of Ötzi the Iceman, and the word “Invictus”. He also sports tattoos of “Alpha” and “Omega”, a tornado on his hip, and a human skull, alongside other symbolic designs. A powerful Rumi quote on his right arm reads: “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.”

Angelina Jolie, no stranger to meaningful tattoos, has a tribute to Brad inked on her skin as well. Over a tattoo originally dedicated to her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton, she added the birthplace coordinates of her six children, as well as Brad’s birthplace in Oklahoma. Her tattoo collection includes a 12-inch Bengal tiger on her lower back, a Buddhist spell on her left shoulder blade, and Arabic script on her right arm that translates to “determination.”

Brad has also honored his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, in a subtle way. During his Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, he wore two gold chain necklaces from Anita Ko, the jewelry brand where Ines works as an executive. The couple has been together since November 2022, first sparking dating rumors at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Brad is gearing up for the release of F1, where he plays a retired Formula One driver who returns to mentor a rookie. The film, featuring Javier Bardem and Damson Idris, is set to hit theaters on June 25.