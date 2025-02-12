Barrister Saif removed as PTI KP general secretary for information

PESHAWAR: Barrister Dr. Saif has been relieved of his duties as the general secretary for information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision comes as part of structural changes initiated by Junaid Akbar, who recently took charge as PTI’s provincial president.

In his reshuffling efforts, Akbar has appointed Malik Adeel Iqbal as the new provincial information secretary, while Advocate Zeeshan has been designated as the deputy information secretary.

An official notification confirming these appointments has been issued, formally approving the changes within the party’s provincial setup.

This is not the first time rumors have surrounded Barrister Saif’s position. In October last year, social media posts falsely claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had removed him as his information adviser. However, the viral notification was later proven to be fake, and no such dismissal had taken place.