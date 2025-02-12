NATIONAL

Barrister Saif removed as PTI KP general secretary for information

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Barrister Dr. Saif has been relieved of his duties as the general secretary for information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision comes as part of structural changes initiated by Junaid Akbar, who recently took charge as PTI’s provincial president.

In his reshuffling efforts, Akbar has appointed Malik Adeel Iqbal as the new provincial information secretary, while Advocate Zeeshan has been designated as the deputy information secretary.

An official notification confirming these appointments has been issued, formally approving the changes within the party’s provincial setup.

This is not the first time rumors have surrounded Barrister Saif’s position. In October last year, social media posts falsely claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had removed him as his information adviser. However, the viral notification was later proven to be fake, and no such dismissal had taken place.

Previous article
Afaq Ahmed arrested in arson cases, sent to jail on judicial remand
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Kate Middleton Comments On Prince Harry Amid Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors

Kate Middleton remains concerned about Prince Harry and is determined to maintain a connection with him despite ongoing tensions. A source close to the...

Brad Pitt Reveals His Extensive Tattoo Collection As He Snubs Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie

Deepal 96 Punjab Cup kicks off in Lahore with star-studded lineup

Ghazala Ansari C’ship eyes int’l recognition as 4th edition concludes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.