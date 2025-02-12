NATIONAL

AJK top court overturns Sardar Tanveer’s disqualification

By Staff Report

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Kashmir Supreme Court on Wednesday revoked the disqualification of former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, accepting his apology for contempt of court.

Tanveer Ilyas apologized to the Supreme Court in the contempt of court case, leading to the dismissal of contempt proceedings against him.

The AJK top court ruled on the appeal against the disqualification by the high court, lifting the ban on Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

It is to be noted that the AJK top court lifted the disqualification just two months before his sentence’s term was supposed to end in April 2025.

In 2023, the Azad Kashmir High Court disqualified Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for two years, which resulted in the dissolution of his government. However, he had filed an appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court.

Ilyas had criticised the judiciary during a public gathering for issuing stay orders in cases related to government affairs.

Following days of uncertainty after his disqualification, the Legislative Assembly of AJK had elected Chaudhry Anwarul Haq as the new prime minister.

Ilyas was also arrested last year in May for allegedly launching an attackg on a company’s office. However, he was granted bail in the case within a few days and released from jail.

