The IMF deal and the need for genuine reform

Pakistan stands at a crossroads. The ongoing review by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not merely a routine check on economic metrics; it is a litmus test for the country’s credibility and commitment to reform. The IMF’s decision to scrutinize Pakistan’s judicial and regulatory systems, alongside its economic governance, underscores a sobering reality: Pakistan’s lenders have lost patience with superficial compliance. The $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) is not just a financial lifeline—it is a last-ditch opportunity to restore trust. But trust, once broken, is not easily repaired.

The IMF’s expanded focus on governance, corruption, and institutional integrity is a clear signal that Pakistan’s economic woes cannot be disentangled from its systemic failures. For too long, the country has relied on stopgap measures to appease international lenders, only to revert to business as usual once the pressure eases. This time, however, the stakes are higher. The IMF’s insistence on a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA) by July 2025 reflects a demand for transparency and accountability that Pakistan can no longer afford to ignore.

The six core areas under review—fiscal governance, central bank operations, financial oversight, market regulation, rule of law, and anti-money laundering—are not just technical checkboxes. They are the pillars of a functional state. Yet, Pakistan’s track record in these domains is riddled with inefficiency, mismanagement, and corruption. The fact that the IMF mission is engaging with the judiciary, election bodies, and regulatory institutions speaks volumes about the depth of the crisis. These are not areas where cosmetic changes will suffice.

The government’s commitment to fighting corruption and promoting inclusive growth is laudable, but commitments alone are meaningless without implementation. The real question is whether Pakistan’s stakeholders—political leaders, bureaucrats, judiciary, and business elites—are willing to prioritize long-term stability over short-term gains. The IMF deal will only yield benefits if reforms are pursued with sincerity, not just to satisfy external auditors but to fundamentally transform the system.

Pakistan’s lenders, including the IMF, are no longer willing to accept promises at face value. The country’s repeated cycles of bailouts and backsliding have eroded confidence to a point where micromanagement by external institutions is seen as necessary. This is a damning indictment of Pakistan’s governance. If this opportunity is squandered, the consequences will be dire. Without genuine reform, the country risks becoming a perpetual ward of international lenders, trapped in a cycle of debt and dependency.

The path forward is clear but arduous. Pakistan must embrace transparency, strengthen institutions, and root out corruption at all levels. The IMF’s involvement provides a framework, but the onus is on Pakistan’s leaders to demonstrate the political will to see it through. This is not just about securing the next tranche of funding; it is about securing the future of the country.

Pakistan is at a point of no return. The IMF deal is not a panacea, but it is a chance to rebuild trust and lay the foundation for sustainable growth. The choice is stark: genuine reform or irreversible decline. The time for half-measures is over. Pakistan must decide whether it is serious about change—or prepared to face the consequences of failure.