PTI to brief IMF delegation on election rigging and mandate theft, says Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has announced that the party will brief the visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) team on allegations of election rigging, mandate theft, and other governance concerns affecting the country.

Speaking to the media, Ayub criticised the government and described it as “illegitimate,” claiming it was formed through unconstitutional and illegal means. He further accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of unlawfully holding office beyond his constitutional term.

The opposition leader expressed that key issues, including problems stemming from the controversial passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, should be conveyed to the IMF delegation.

“We intend to highlight how mandate theft and a lack of political legitimacy are contributing to poor governance,” Ayub stated, reiterating PTI’s stance that free and fair elections are essential to restoring political stability and public trust.

Earlier, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz also called for immediate transparent elections to establish a truly representative government. “We demand a system that reflects the will of the people,” Faraz asserted while speaking to journalists.

The matter of appointing a new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and filling vacant Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) positions remains a point of contention. Consultations between the government and opposition have reportedly begun, according to reliable sources cited by ARY News.

The tenure of former CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and two ECP members expired on January 26, leaving critical positions vacant. PTI announced it will propose its nominations for the vacant CEC position during consultations tomorrow.

The political standoff continues to create an environment of uncertainty, with opposition leaders urging swift steps toward electoral reforms and impartial oversight to ensure democratic stability in the country.