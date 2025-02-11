Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Playful Parenting Moment with Daughter Malti at Family Wedding in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas embraced a joyful family moment with their daughter Malti while attending Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s wedding in Mumbai, India. The couple, dressed in coordinated outfits, shared a series of photos and videos from the celebrations on Instagram.

One clip showed the couple trying to take a family photo with Malti, who was more interested in playing with her father’s face than posing for the camera. Despite her playful mood, the trio laughed and enjoyed the moment, capturing a relatable parenting experience.

The family opted for matching sparkly blue ensembles, with Priyanka in a cropped top and long skirt, Nick in a dark velvet jacket, and Malti in a miniature version of her mother’s outfit. Nick’s parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., also attended the wedding, posing alongside the couple and Priyanka’s close friends Tamanna and Sudeep Dutt.

Priyanka showcased multiple outfits throughout the festivities, sharing her gratitude for the designers who helped her create her dream ensembles. “Bhai ki shaadi but also Fashion ❤️ #SidNee,” she captioned the post.

The wedding celebrations included traditional Hindu pre-wedding ceremonies, such as the sangeet, where Nick performed When You Look Me in the Eyes by the Jonas Brothers. Other images captured family members having henna applied and Malti snuggling in her mother’s arms.

Earlier, Priyanka posted photos from the haldi ceremony, a ritual where the bride and groom are covered in turmeric paste, with the family dressed in coordinated yellow outfits. “Kicking off #SidNee ki shaadi with the happiest haldi ceremony 💛,” she wrote.