Patrick Schwarzenegger Celebrates ‘White Lotus’ Premiere with Maria Shriver, Chris Pratt, and Family in L.A.

By Web Desk

Patrick Schwarzenegger had the support of his family at the Los Angeles premiere of The White Lotus Season 3, where he stars in the upcoming installment of the hit HBO series. The actor, 31, was joined by his parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, along with his fiancée Abby Champion and his siblings.

Held at Paramount Studios on Monday, Feb. 10, the event saw Patrick posing for photos with Shriver, 69, his sisters Christina, 31, and Katherine, 35, as well as brother-in-law Chris Pratt, 45. He was also spotted separately with his father Arnold, 77, and stayed close to Champion, 27, throughout the evening. Despite their past split, Shriver and Arnold appeared amicable as they conversed before heading inside for the screening.

Patrick is set to appear in The White Lotus alongside a star-studded cast, including Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, and Natasha Rothwell. Ahead of the premiere, Shriver shared her excitement in an Instagram Story, posting a video from her kitchen as she prepared for the event. “We’re so excited. Yay!” she said while dressed in a white suit.

Shriver’s video also featured her son Christopher and daughter Christina, who affectionately referred to Patrick by his nickname “Rico.” Champion enthusiastically joined in, clapping and saying, “We’re ready!” before heading to the red carpet.

Patrick’s public outing with Champion follows his recent comments about their 10-year relationship, as the couple prepares for their wedding later this year.

