Netflix to Remove Two Beloved Classics As Fans Express Disappointment

Netflix is set to remove two beloved Jane Austen adaptations, Death Comes to Pemberley and Sense and Sensibility, leaving fans disappointed as these classics exit the platform next week. Death Comes to Pemberley will be removed on Tuesday, followed by Sense and Sensibility on Wednesday.

The streaming service regularly updates its content library as licensing agreements expire. While new titles continue to be added, viewers will soon lose access to the BBC drama Death Comes to Pemberley, based on P.D. James’ novel, and the 1995 Oscar-winning film Sense and Sensibility, starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman, and Hugh Grant.

First released on BBC before arriving on Netflix, Death Comes to Pemberley follows Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy as they navigate a murder mystery that threatens their lives at Pemberley. The story brings a darker twist to Pride and Prejudice, with Mr. Wickham among the prime suspects. Meanwhile, Ang Lee’s Sense and Sensibility, one of the most celebrated Austen adaptations, tells the tale of two sisters struggling with love and societal expectations. The film won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and remains a fan favorite.

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment, with one post reading, “I can’t believe Death Comes to Pemberley is leaving. Matthew Rhys was the perfect Mr. Darcy!” Another wrote, “Ang Lee’s Sense and Sensibility is on Netflix, and yes, I’m staying up late to rewatch it while I still can.”

While these titles will soon disappear, period drama enthusiasts can still enjoy other classics on Netflix, including Persuasion, Little Women, The Woman in White, and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.