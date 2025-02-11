Meghan Markle Pregnancy Speculation Grows After Canada Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent public appearances in Canada during the Invictus Games have sparked speculation about whether the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a third child. However, no official confirmation has been made by the couple or their representatives.

Meghan’s appearance at the event, where she interacted with players and their families, led to renewed curiosity about her family plans. Despite the rumors, there has been no statement from Harry or Meghan regarding a pregnancy, nor any indication of plans to expand their family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently have two children, Archie and Lilibet, and have lived in the United States since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. The couple cited a desire for privacy and a better environment to raise their children as reasons for their move.

Prince Harry recently reaffirmed in New York that he has no intention of returning to the UK, further solidifying their decision to remain in the US.