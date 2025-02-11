Libya boat tragedy claims 16 Pakistanis

LIBYA: A tragic boat accident near the port of Marsa Dela, northwest of Zawiya city, has left at least 16 Pakistani nationals feared dead, with 37 survivors and about 10 individuals still missing.

In response to the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to take swift and decisive action against human traffickers responsible for such perilous journeys.

The list of deceased identified so far includes:

Saqlain Haider (Kurram, KP)

Siraj Uddin (Bajaur, KP)

Shoaib Hussain (Kurram, KP)

Nusrat Hussain (Kurram, KP)

Shoaib Ali (Kurram, KP)

Sayed Shehzad Hussain (Kurram, KP)

Abid Hussain (Kurram, KP)

Asif Ali (Kurram, KP)

Muhammad Ali Shah (Orakzai, KP)

Musawir Hussain (Kurram, KP)

Aswar Hussain (Kurram, KP)

Abid Hussain (Kurram, KP)

Musaib Hussain (Kurram, KP)

Anis Khan (Peshawar, KP)

Ashfaq Hussain (Kurram, KP)

Shahid Hussain (Kurram, KP)

The vessel was reportedly carrying 65 people when it capsized in the Mediterranean Sea. Upon receiving reports of the accident, Pakistan’s Foreign Office activated a Crisis Management Unit to monitor the evolving situation. The Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli immediately dispatched officials to Zawiya Hospital to assist in the identification process and liaise with local authorities regarding the survivors and the missing.

Officials revealed that among the 37 survivors, one individual is hospitalized, 33 remain in police custody, and three are under the care of the embassy in Tripoli. The embassy continues to work closely with Libyan officials to gather further information and support the victims’ families.

This maritime tragedy echoes a similar incident on January 16 when a boat capsized near Morocco, resulting in the deaths of over 45 Pakistani nationals.

Expressing deep concern, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the FIA to intensify efforts to dismantle human trafficking networks that exploit vulnerable individuals seeking better opportunities abroad.

In its ongoing crackdown, the FIA has reportedly arrested several notorious human traffickers and dismissed over 60 officials accused of colluding with these criminal networks. Authorities have emphasized their commitment to combating human smuggling and protecting Pakistani citizens from perilous migration routes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to monitor the situation and has shared helpline numbers for those seeking assistance related to the tragedy.