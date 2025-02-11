King Charles Grants Special Royal Powers To Kate Middleton Amid Fresh Health Issues

King Charles III has granted Kate Middleton the authority to issue Royal Warrants, a privilege previously denied to Princess Diana by Queen Elizabeth II. The honor makes the Princess of Wales only the fourth current royal to hold this distinction.

Royal commentator Brian Hoey noted that Queen Elizabeth II never permitted Diana to issue warrants, opting instead to send handwritten notes to commend exceptional service. Even Princess Anne, regarded as one of the hardest-working royals, has not been granted this authority.

According to GB News, Kate joins King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William as the only members of the royal family authorized to issue Royal Warrants. These highly prestigious endorsements are given to companies and individuals who regularly supply goods or services to the royal household.

A Royal Warrant is a mark of excellence, signifying that a business has the monarch or another senior royal as a client. GB News highlighted that recipients range from luxury brands like Rolls-Royce to small, local businesses near royal estates such as Balmoral and Sandringham.