Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi secure bail extensions until February 25

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Tuesday extended interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in six cases and for his wife, Bushra Bibi, in one case on Tuesday. The court adjourned the hearing until February 25.

Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka presided over the session, during which Khan’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared on behalf of the PTI leader. The jail authorities failed to submit a response regarding Khan’s requested appearance via video link.

The assisting lawyer highlighted that Khan’s video presence was not being recorded as required. Judge Majoka directed legal representatives to present arguments at the next hearing, stating that a final decision on bail will be issued within the month.

The cases against Imran Khan span multiple police stations, including Kohsar, Ramna, Tarnol, Karachi Company, and Secretariat, all relating to protests and alleged offences.

In a separate legal move, Khan has filed a contempt petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Adiala Jail superintendent. His lawyer Faisal Chaudhry alleged that the jail authorities defied court orders by denying a scheduled meeting between Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Previously, both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were convicted in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust case, also referred to as the £190 million case. A Rawalpindi accountability court sentenced Khan and fined him Rs 1 million, while Bushra Bibi was fined Rs 500,000.